USDA warns about possible Listeria contamination in Blue Apron, Marley Spoon meals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for certain ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm due to potential Listeria contamination.

The alert concerns products containing riced cauliflower that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected meals include Blue Apron’s Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables and Marley Spoon’s BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower. These products are no longer available for purchase, so a recall was not requested.

The issue was discovered when FreshRealm notified FSIS that the riced cauliflower used in the meals tested positive for Listeria. Although there have been no confirmed reports of illness, consumers are advised to discard or return the affected products.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, can be serious, especially for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues. In severe cases, it can lead to miscarriages or life-threatening infections in newborns.

FSIS is concerned that these products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers should not consume these products and are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact FreshRealm’s customer service hotline for assistance at 1-888-244-1562 or by emailing customerservice@freshrealm.com.

