Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ star, dies of cancer at age 79

Tristan Rogers, an actor best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on ABC’s “General Hospital,” has died at the age of 79.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Meryl Soodak, who stated that Rogers passed away on Friday morning after battling lung cancer despite not being a smoker, ABC7 reported.

Rogers had a career that spanned decades, with his portrayal of Scorpio on “General Hospital” being a defining role. He appeared on the soap opera intermittently for decades.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing,” said General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini. “Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Tristan Rogers was born in Melbourne in 1946. He left school in 1964 and initially pursued music, starting a rock band with his friends.

At the age of 21, Rogers transitioned to modeling and commercials before deciding to pursue acting, despite having no prior experience, People reported.

His early acting roles were primarily on Australian television, including appearances on the soaps Bellbird, Number 96, and The Box.

Rogers also appeared in British films such as “Four Dimensions of Greta” in 1972 before moving to the United States in 1980, where he was cast as Robert Scorpio on “General Hospital.”

He leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and is survived by his wife, two children and a grandchild.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group