Cobb County man accused of terrorizing multiple victims, including spouse of ‘Dexter’ actor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man has been accused of terrorizing multiple victims with threats of rape and murder on social media, according to an FBI arrest warrant dated August 6.

The warrant alleges that Emerson Guevara sent threatening messages to several social media users, including one instance where he expressed a desire to be known as the “Idaho murderer” and compared himself to Ted Bundy.

The threats were directed at an individual referred to as Victim 7.

FBI special agent Joshua Floyd is involved in the investigation, having stated that Guevara first contacted an unnamed Victim 1 in June of last year on TikTok and Discord.

Guevara allegedly began sending troubling messages to Victim 1 after viewing a livestream and sending them gifts.

These messages included graphic threats to kill them and commit a mass shooting afterward.

The victim, whose husband appeared in the TV show “Dexter,” was further harassed by Guevara via phone, where he threatened to appear at an upcoming television premiere.

FBI agents in Baltimore had previously contacted Guevara after he threatened Victims 2 and 3 in January of last year, warning him that he could face prosecution if he did not cease his threats.

Despite the warning, Guevara continued his threatening behavior, with the Montgomery County Police Department being informed in June of threats made to Victim 4, including a threat of a mass shooting at his former school.

In May of this year, Guevara harassed another individual, Victim 5, after his advances were rejected, threatening to rape and kill her and warning of a mass shooting.

A search of Guevara’s home in Cobb County by FBI agents and local police uncovered an AR rifle, an upper receiver, a K-Bar knife, multiple magazines, 5.56mm ammunition, and a Kevlar helmet.

Cobb County police took Guevara into custody, placing him on an ‘involuntary hold’ for mental health concerns.

On August 5, the FBI office in Milwaukee informed the Atlanta office of Guevara’s alleged violent messages sent in May to another individual, Victim 6, stating he knew where they lived.

