Sources: Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson is stepping down

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Wake Forest v Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Dave Clawson of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks on in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson is stepping down, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger on Monday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Per the report, the decision was Clawson's because he felt like it was time to make a move. He's expected to remain with Wake Forest in an advisory role.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

