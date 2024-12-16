Sources: Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson is stepping down

Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson is stepping down, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger on Monday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Per the report, the decision was Clawson's because he felt like it was time to make a move. He's expected to remain with Wake Forest in an advisory role.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.