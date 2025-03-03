Actress, friend of R&B star Angie Stone speaks on their friendship after learning of her death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — R&B star and former member of trio The Sequence Angie Stone has died. She was 63.

Deborah Champagne, Stone’s rep, confirmed to ABC News that Stone died in Montgomery, Ala. after being involved in a deadly car accident following a performance early Saturday night.

Stone had performed in Montgomery on Friday night and was scheduled to travel to Baltimore for a halftime performance at the CIAA Conference.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stone’s close friend and former bandmate, Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm of The Sequence, identified her body at a Montgomery hospital, Champagne said. Chisolm was not traveling with Stone at the time of the accident, Champagne told ABC News.

Music producer Walter Millsap said about 4 a.m., the vehicle Stone was riding in back to Atlanta from Alabama “flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig.”

During her time with The Sequence, the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records, Stone dropped songs like “Funk You Up,” which has been sampled countless times, like in Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.”

After branching out on her own, Stone became known for “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” one of her most popular songs ever.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers spoke to fellow actress and friend of Stone’s, Terri J. Vaughn. Vaughn said she met stone when the two moved to Atlanta in 2009.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,’ and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,’ and we hugged, and we’ve never separated,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the two experienced all of life’s ups and downs together. She said her friend was a giver who rooted for her friends’ success, and recently, it was their turn to root for hers.

“I’m just happy that she was at that point in her life where she was enjoying being back out there, singing, giving her gift, traveling,” Vaughn said.

Friends say they are organizing a tribute for Stone as they wait to hear about her funeral services.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group