Patrick Mahomes Injury Update, Lamar Jackson's MVP Case, & NFL Turf Controversy | McCoy & Van Noy

In this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy tackle the biggest NFL storylines and bring bold takes with insider insights.

We kick things off with the Ravens' dominant win over the Giants, where Lamar Jackson silenced the doubters with 5 touchdowns and the defense showed why Baltimore is a force after the bye week.

Next, we break down the Bills’ wild win over the Lions as Josh Allen makes NFL history and Dan Campbell rolls the dice on risky calls. Then, Gerald and Kyle take on the NFL’s turf controversy, calling out Ford Field and the rising injuries that are putting players’ careers at risk.

The conversation heats up as we look at Mahomes’ ankle injury and what it means for the Chiefs’ playoff hopes—should Mahomes push through, or do the Chiefs need to be cautious?

In a heartfelt moment, we show support for Randy Moss as he opens up about his cancer battle.

Finally, in our Drive to Win segment, we spotlight standout performances from Week 15, including Mike Evans, Lamar Jackson, and Nik Bonitto, before predicting the biggest winners in Week 16.

0:00 – Welcome to McCoy & Van Noy!

2:30 – Ravens Dominate Giants: Lamar Shines, Defense Delivers

3:33 – Lamar Jackson MVP Talk: Lamar silences the doubters with a 5-TD performance.

11:28 – Bills vs. Lions: Josh Allen Makes History: Allen breaks records, Lions battle, and Campbell rolls the dice.

17:55 – NFL Turf Controversy: Is Ford Field a Problem? Gerald and Kyle call out turf injuries—why NFL players need grass fields.

23:43 – Eagles vs. Steelers: Philly's Balanced Dominance: Hurts shines, A.J. Brown bounces back, and Philly proves they're for real.

33:56 – Patrick Mahomes Injury: Can the Chiefs Hold On? Mahomes' ankle injury raises questions—should he push through?

40:12 – Randy Moss Cancer Diagnosis: Prayers and support for Moss as he battles cancer.

43:13 – Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald: Gerald calls out Falcons fans and backs Baker and the Bucs.

46:26 – Drive to Win: Week 15 Standouts

50:04 – Week 16 Predictions: Who Wins the Biggest Matchups?

