Nebraska man accused of sex trafficking; some victims could be in Atlanta

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities are searching for victims in a sex trafficking case.

Last Thursday, the Omaha Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Chad A. Alioth, 48, of Omaha, Neb. on federal sex trafficking charges.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not been identified.

OPD lead investigator on the case says Alioth may have resided in or visited Atlanta, with the potential of victims being in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know had contact with Alioth or has information, call Sgt. Schrage with the OPD Missing Person Unit at 402-444-4123.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online.

