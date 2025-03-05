Driver clocked going 94 mph in 45 mph speed zone along busy Cobb road

SMYRNA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department asks drivers to watch their speed, even in slower traffic conditions.

Recently, Smyrna officers patrolled the Windy Hill Road area, where the speed limit is 45 mph.

An officer’s radar gun recorded a driver traveling 94 mph. SPD said the incident happened in the middle of the day in medium traffic conditions.

“Please slow down, follow the posted speed limit and drive safe,” the department said.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

Police did not say if the driver was arrested or faced any charges.

