2 middle GA men charged with child sexual exploitation in separate cases

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Walton County men are behind bars after they were accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, both investigations began in Oct. 2024 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began investigating the internet activity of William Grady Scott, 36, of Loganville.

The investigation led to a search of his home. The GBI said agents learned Scott was found to distributing child porn using a messaging platform.

Scott was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

In the same month, the GBI also began investigating 18-year-old Samuel Berkovich, of Monroe, for his internet activity. The investigation led to a search warrant of his home, where GBI agents said they found him distributing child porn over the internet using multiple social media platforms.

He was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both men were booked into the Walton County Jail. The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation can call the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline’s website.

