Luigi Mangione: Accused United Healthcare CEO shooter indicted on murder charge as act of terrorism

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and JENNIFER PELTZ, AP NEWS
Luigi Mangione poses shortly after being discovered by police at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, poses shortly after being discovered by police at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024. Pennsylvania State Police/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED  (Pennsylvania State Police/via REUTERS)
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday as they worked to bring him to a New York court from a Pennsylvania jail.

Luigi Mangione was already charged with murder in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson, but the indictment could help move along procedural steps toward extraditing the suspect.

Mangione’s New York lawyer hasn’t commented on the case.

Thompson, 50, was shot dead on a Manhattan street as he walked to a hotel where Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare — the United States’ biggest medical insurer — was holding an investor conference.

After days of intense police searches and publicity, Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 after being spotted in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. New York police officials have said Mangione was carrying the gun used in Thompson’s killing, a passport and various fake IDs, including the one that the suspected shooter presented to check into a New York hostel.

