Is this chemical lurking in the tap water you drink? Possibly, scientists say

U.S. — A new study is suggesting scientists may have identified a new and possibly concerning chemical found in the drinking water of millions of Americans.

Scientists refer to it as Chloronitramide Anion.

The study authors say it is a byproduct of chloramine, a chemical used by many public water systems to purify the water.

Scientists were aware of this mysterious chemical for more than 40 years, but were only able to identify it recently thanks to improved analysis techniques.

According to the study, roughly 113 million people drink tap water that exposes them to this chemical, however, the study authors do not know if this byproduct is harmful to human health.

Authors say the chemical has properties that are similar to other chemicals that are toxic enough for the government to regulate them.

If you are concerned about your drinking water, the study authors suggest you use a filter.

