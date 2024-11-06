How is President Joe Biden spending election night?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Less than four months ago, President Joe Biden anticipated celebrating his re-election on November 5. But on July 21, he dropped out of the presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic nominee.

Instead of hosting a watch party and preparing a speech, the White House told ABC News that Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will spend the evening watching election results in the White House residence.

They will be joined by “long time aides and senior White House staff,” according to a White House official.

The president does not have any public events scheduled for Tuesday. In fact, besides his daily briefing from aides, his schedule is empty, the White House said.

“The President will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country,” the official added.

