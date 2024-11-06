Atlanta

Election results: LIVE 2024 presidential race results, balance of power for House, Senate

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Election 2024 This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking at a campaign rally Erie, Pa., on Oct. 14, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking a campaign rally in Uniondale, N.Y., on Sept.18, 2024. (AP Photo) (Uncredited/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The polls have closed here in Georgia and now we await for the final results of this presidential election.

Here is a look at where the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stands, as well as where the balance of power lies with the House and Senate.

[LIVE Georgia election results] [County-by-county look at how GA is voting for President] [Live updates: Most polls across GA closed; some still open]

Presidential Race:

House of Representatives:

The U.S. Senate:


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read