This distinctive shirt could help police catch credit card thief

PELHAM, Alabama - Police are searching for a woman seen wearing a cross on her shirt after they say someone’s credit cards were stolen and then used in a shopping spree.
The woman, seen on surveillance video, is wanted for questioning by police after investigators say the stolen credit cards were used to make $1,200 worth of purchases at Sears and Von Maur in Pelham, Alabama.
Investigators are asking anyone who may know who the woman is to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
