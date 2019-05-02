  • This distinctive shirt could help police catch credit card thief

    Updated:

    PELHAM, Alabama - Police are searching for a woman seen wearing a cross on her shirt after they say someone’s credit cards were stolen and then used in a shopping spree. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The woman, seen on surveillance video, is wanted for questioning by police after investigators say the stolen credit cards were used to make $1,200 worth of purchases at Sears and Von Maur in Pelham, Alabama. 

    Investigators are asking anyone who may know who the woman is to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories