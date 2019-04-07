CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Think pollen is trying to kill you? This video may just prove you right.
This is what happened when tree trimmers in Tennessee felled just ONE branch of a tree this week at the height of allergy season.
Shot by Timberline Outdoors, LLC, the videos shows the terrifying moment tree trimmers cut the branch off a river birch tree in Hixon, just north of Chattanooga.
In slow-motion, the branch starts to fall, a dreaded cloud of pollen rising from the limb itself. When it finally crashes to the ground, another cloud of pollen rises seemingly 10 feet in the air.
No wonder so many of us are already cursing spring in the south.
Friday marked the sixth highest pollen count on record for Georgia at 6262 since records began in 1991.
"The 'high' range (when it comes to pollen counts) begins at 90 and we're 69 times higher than that," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
There may be some relief in sight though: Walls said soaking rain moving in early next week could potentially finally put a damper on our pollen woes.
Pollen counts remain extremely high. I suspect they'll be in the same range tomorrow morning, as well. It takes a long, soaking rain to truly dampen pollen counts. That opportunity arrives early week. I'm updating that time-line ahead at 6. See you then! pic.twitter.com/BpVnZLby0z— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 6, 2019
