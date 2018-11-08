VIDEO: Semi-truck tries to go through tunnel, crashing

BOSTON, Ma. - A semi-truck crashed in the O'Neill Tunnel in Boston, and it was caught on camera.
The crash caused major backups on Interstate 93 south Thursday morning, our sister station Boston 25 reports.
No one was injured in the crash but commuters were experiencing miles-long backups as traffic crawled through one lane in the tunnel as the debris was cleared.
A tractor-trailer apparently clipped the ceiling of the O'Neill Tunnel this morning. https://t.co/gVNw9VYK9n pic.twitter.com/5T3fPvSZCa— Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 8, 2018
