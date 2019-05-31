  • Unwelcome guest: 11-foot alligator breaks into house, trashes kitchen

    By: Brett Rosner

    CLEARWATER, FL - An alligator is not the first thing you think about when you hear about a house break-in. But for one Florida family, that's exactly what happened. 

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission posted on Twitter that an 11-foot alligator broke through a lower window into the home in Clearwater. 

    Pictures posted on social media showed the kitchen a mess, with chairs knocked over and a broken window. 

    One picture showed the gator with its huge mouth open. 

    A trapper was called to the home to get the gator out. A short time later, the gator was captured and removed. 

    Luckily, no one was hurt. 

