Unwelcome guest: 11-foot alligator breaks into house, trashes kitchen

CLEARWATER, FL - An alligator is not the first thing you think about when you hear about a house break-in. But for one Florida family, that's exactly what happened.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission posted on Twitter that an 11-foot alligator broke through a lower window into the home in Clearwater.
Pictures posted on social media showed the kitchen a mess, with chairs knocked over and a broken window.
One picture showed the gator with its huge mouth open.
A trapper was called to the home to get the gator out. A short time later, the gator was captured and removed.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp— City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) May 31, 2019
