0 Tyler Perry vows to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastation

Atlanta entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, an "adoptive son" of the Bahamas, has been keeping close watch on Hurricane Dorian and promises to help following the storm's devastation.

In a social media post, Perry pledged that "as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better."

It's impossible to overstate the storm's destruction. Harrowing video clips have shown waves crashing into second-floor windows and the airport underwater.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country's history," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference. "No effort or resources will be held back."

The storm, now headed toward the Georgia coast, has claimed at least seven lives. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered residents of some coastal counties to evacuate, saying, "I would not take any chances with this one."

For Perry, watching coverage of the Bahamas under siege has been particularly heartbreaking. He calls the region home part of the time.

In September 2017, his private island was the stage for an en epic surprise engagement celebration. Aaron O'Connell, who plays Wyatt on Perry's series "The Haves and the Have Nots," proposed to Natalie Pack during an weekend Perry organized under the guise of having Pack create a brochure for the island.

"It's going to be incredible," a chuckling Perry says at the beginning of the video that chronicled the romantic weekend. Indeed, it was. (Watch the video below.)

Perry made no mention of any property damage he may have experienced in his post, focusing only on love and encouragement for the people of the Bahamas.

"You're not only in my heart and my prayers, you're in my blood," he wrote. "God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin."

