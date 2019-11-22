0 Tyler Perry Studios to start offering public tours

ATLANTA - After a star-studded grand opening gala last month, many people across the metro area have been clamoring to get a peek at the Tyler Perry Studios.

Well, soon you will be able to get your chance.

The studio posted on its Twitter account Friday that it will be offering public tours starting in 2020.

"We cannot wait to have you aboard! The official tour dates and information will be announced next year," the tweet said.

"It's incredible for this place to have this history and for me to own it. It's really powerful," Tyler Perry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the studio opening. "I hope this is an inspiration for everybody else."

Quietly and quickly, since he bought 330 acres at Fort McPherson in 2015, Perry built 12 massive soundstages for other Hollywood studios to rent. There's a replica of the White House for his upcoming presidential television series, "The Oval." Need a set for a hospital, a jail, an airliner or an airport terminal, a trailer park or a suburban subdivision? Perry's built it.

His studio also bought a vintage diner in rural Georgia, put it on wheels and relocated it to Fort Mac. A half-mile, six-lane freeway for car chases and backlots resembling a major city and European streetscapes, are also there.

Even Perry's expansive office in a former U.S. Army Reserve headquarters, now called the Dream Building, which doubled as an apartment in his film, "Acrimony," is ready to be a film set at a moment's notice.

Perry had already said he planned to open his studio for tours for schoolchildren by next summer. He's also planning an up to 3,000-seat theater for concerts and other events.

