Hollywood stars, Atlanta elite hit red carpet for grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios

ATLANTA - Tyler Perry Studios celebrated its grand opening Saturday night with a who's who of Hollywood mega-stars and Atlanta Elite.
Perry, already a prolific actor, writer, director and producer, is now moving on to his next leading role, the mastermind behind a 330-acre filming complex at the former home of Fort McPherson.
We're hearing from Hollywood stars what the new studio complex means to them, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
At the gala Saturday night, Atlanta figures like Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Ludacris and Stacey Abrams mingled with major Hollywood stars including Halle Berry, Whoopie Goldberg and Viola Davis. Sports stars including Evander Holyfield and Colin Kaepernick were also strutting their stuff on the red carpet.
The $250 million studio is the only major film studio in the nation owned by an African American. It's a crowning achievement for a once-struggling playwright who, more than 20 years ago, had been kicked out of his apartment and was living out of his car.
"All I can equate it to is having a kid and you hope everyone thinks my baby is beautiful," Perry, 50, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}