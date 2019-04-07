Two of the best breweries in the US right now are in Georgia

ATLANTA - There are so many stand-out breweries across the country, but two of the very best right now is in Georgia.
Thrillist, a lifestyle publication, recently released its “Hottest Breweries in America Right Now” round-up. To determine the list, its experts scoured the 50 states, dividing the breweries into four regions: the South, Midwest, Northeast and West Coast.
“The 32 breweries on this list range from old-school favorites making new waves to up-and-comers offering destination-worthy pours,” the publication wrote. “As chosen by our own boozy supergroup of beer minds, they're the hottest breweries in America right now.”
Hopstix in Chamblee and Variant Brewing in Roswell made the cut. It was praised for its “innovative concept” to keep things fresh. It was also touted for pairing tasty brews with its Indonesian-inspired foods.
“Owner and brewmaster Andy Tan brilliantly introduces Chamblee, Georgia to the lip-smackin’ street food reflective of his native Indonesia paired with solid ales and lagers brewed on site along with other local brewery selections from time to time,” the Thrillist writers’ wrote.
Thrillist writers also toasted Variant Brewing for its brewmaster Matthew Curling’s skillful grasp of the IPA brews, including his signature New England-style Now “Variant’s industrial-chic taproom boasts a plethora of selections including a Biere de Garde, Pina Colada Blonde, phenomenal barrel-aged stouts like the popular Imperial Mexican PRC,” Thrillist writer Ale Sharpton gushed.
This isn’t the first time Thrillist has honored Georgia breweries. Variant also got top honors in the website’s Best Craft Brewery in Every State” last year. Creature Comforts, Three Taverns in Decatur, Scofflaw in Atlanta, Monday Night in Atlanta and SweetWater in Atlanta were also highlighted.
Najja Parker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote this article.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
