Trick-or-Treater dressed as Freddie Freeman gets surprise of lifetime running into hero

    ATLANTA - You never know who you're going to meet trick-or-treating.

    One lucky boy got to meet his idol Thursday night when he ran into Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

    The boy was dressed as Freeman for Halloween.

    We ran into another Freddie Freeman!(I think the mask threw him off). 👻

    "Are you me? Are you me for Halloween?" Freeman asked the young boy.

    "Yeah," the boy said, seemingly shocked at seeing Freeman.

    "That's my last name. That's my baseball number. Let's take a picture," Freeman said.

    It was clear that Freeman loved seeing the boy dressed as him.

    His wife, Chelsea Freeman, posted the video on Instagram.

