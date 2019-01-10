Tim Tebow announces engagement to former Miss Universe

FLORIDA - One of the sports world's most eligible bachelors is off the market!
College football broadcaster and former quarterback Tim Tebow announced his engagement to girlfriend and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Thursday on Instagram.
The couple both posted the same sweet snaps of Tebow down on one knee and Nel-Peters showing off her new ring.
"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Tebow captioned his post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Waffle House workers caught dancing with passed out customer, pouring food on him
- 5 teen girls who died in escape room fire laid to rest together
- 'Dangerous' escapee, woman from Wyoming believed to be in Georgia
Nel-Peters, 23, is a South African model and beauty pageant queen. She was crowned Miss Universe in 2017 and she and Tebow started dating during her reign.
Tebow played quarterback for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets before signing a minor league contract with the New York Mets. He has worked as a college football analyst for ESPN since 2014. He won the Heisman Trophy playing for the University of Florida in 2007.
Congrats to the happy couple!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}