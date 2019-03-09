Sweet service dog interrupts family member's yoga routine

ROUND LAKE, Illinois - A service dog was captured on camera as she adorably disrupted her family member's yoga session.
Quinn, an English Cream Golden Retriever, tried turning downward dog into playtime as Jenny D'Agostino, of Round Lake, Illinois, perfected her poses.
"All of a sudden she starts nudging me," D'Agostino, a mom of four, told "Good Morning America. "She was making me laugh so much I had to stop the video."
Quinn is D'Agostino's daughter's service dog. Taylor D'Agostino, 18, broke her back in 2016 after falling off a horse. Since August she's received both physical and emotional support from Quinn, her mother said.
Jenny D'Agostino, a health fitness instructor, said she originally wanted to post the video of herself doing yoga on Facebook, but that the video of Quinn has received lots of love.
Jenny D'Agostino said her daughter is loving Quinn's newfound fame.
