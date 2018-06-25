  • Shocking video shows man riding on hood of car on Florida interstate

    Updated:

    MIAMI - A video showing a man riding on the hood of a car on a Florida interstate is quickly going viral.

    The video, which was posted on Twitter, appears to show a man on the hood of a car on Interstate 95 in Miami.

    According to a Facebook post by ABC News, the car eventually got off the highway.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories