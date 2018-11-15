Shaky Knees has become of the premier music festivals in the country and we now know who will be be performing in 2019.
The Atlanta indie-rock festival announced its lineup for the festival that will take place May 3-5 at Central Park in the Old Fourth Ward.
Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant and Incubus are the headliners.
Other acts include:Tears for Fears, Gary Clark Jr., Interpol, Foals, Father John Misty, Grouplove, The Struts, Tash Sultana, Liz Phair, Sharon Van Etten, Dashboard Confessional and Deerhunter.
Dates and times for each performer will be released closer to festival weekend. Here is the full lineup:
Are you ready to get Shaky this Spring? We're bringing Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Incubus + more to Atlanta's Central Park. Grab your 3-Day tickets at 12pm today! https://t.co/QT0g2SJ1lJ pic.twitter.com/nlwkj61hr3— Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 14, 2018
General admission for the 3-day festival costs $179. VIP passes and Platinum 3-day tickets are $595 and $1,600 respectively.
