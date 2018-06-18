0 Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in south Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in south Florida Monday afternoon, police say.

The Broward County Sheriff's Department says 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy, who performs as XXXTentacion, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was reported on Dixie Highway on Deerfield Beach around 4 p.m.

The rapper had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory, the sheriff's office said. He was in his vehicle and preparing to leave when two armed suspects approached him. At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators don't have a motive, and no arrests have been made.

The Florida native's latest album, '?', debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 in March.

XXXTentacion racked up huge streaming numbers - on Spotify, his "Sad!" had more than 270 million streams. He also has several songs that have been declared platinum, including "Changes," ''Roll in Peace" with fellow rapper Kodak Black and "Look at Me!"

The rapper recently appeared on XXL Mag’s Freshman Class issue. Winning the fan vote to appear on the cover, he posed with amaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, MadeinTYO, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, KYLE and Ugly God.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Outside of music, Onfroy was awaiting trial, accused of domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. According to an October 2016 arrest report, Onfroy was charged with battery and aggravated assault of a pregnant victim and false imprisonment.

He pleaded no contest to charges of armed home invasion robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm and was released from jail on bail March 26, 2017. He was ordered to serve six years of probation.

He was accused by prosecutors of witness tampering and was jailed again in December 2017 before being released on house arrest.

In March of this year, Onfroy was released from house arrest so he could go on tour.

