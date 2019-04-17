R. Kelly reportedly has only $625 to his name after string of legal battles

R. Kelly is facing financial troubles, because he reportedly only has a few hundred dollars to his name.
According to court documents obtained by NME, the embattled singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has just $625 across two accounts after facing a series of legal battles.
In February, he posted a $100,000 bail after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
About a month later, he owed $160,000 in child support. The child support and bond payments were reportedly made with the help of a friend.
Additionally, Kelly was sued by the landlord of his Chicago studio, because he hadn’t paid $200,000 in back rent. The landlord won the case, and $173,000 was seized from some of Kelly’s various accounts. Subpoenas were also issued to Sony, Kelly’s former record label, as well as the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers to help obtain the rest of the money.
The subpoenas have reportedly left Kelly with negative $13 in one account and $625 across two other accounts.
The artist has struggled to get work in the U.S., according to Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg. In a motion last month, Greenberg requested permission for Kelly to perform in Dubai and meet with members of the emirate's royal family. The motion was later put on hold, and Dubai's government denied Kelly had any concerts and meetings with the royal family planned.
Earlier this month, Kelly made an appearance at a Illinois club, where he reportedly pocketed $22,000.
