Police seek volunteers to 'drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation'

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania police department's request for volunteers to get drunk for law and order purposes generated a predictably enthusiastic response.
The Kutztown Police Department sought three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of “inebriation,” so officers could be trained how to administer field sobriety tests during traffic stops.
The post said alcohol would be provided, but the participants wouldn’t receive any additional compensation.
A call for volunteers posted on Facebook accumulated hundreds of responses and more than 1,200 shares in less than a day.
The post was soon updated with the news that the department had its volunteers for the training session.
Volunteers were required to have a clean criminal history and have a responsible party to take care of them after the training.
