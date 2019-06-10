Lightning strike kills Florida motorcyclist on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. - A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he was struck by lightning on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 271.
The man, 45, was struck by lightning and crashed after leaving the roadway, troopers said.
An FHP spokesperson said the lightning struck the man's helmet and shattered it.
Troopers said an off-duty Virginia State trooper witnessed the lightning strike.
The accident caused a traffic back-up as troopers investigated the death.
This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019
