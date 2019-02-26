0 Mother, teen daughter arrested in killing spree that left 5 family members dead

PENNSYLVANIA - A mother and daughter were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing five family members in their Pennsylvania apartment.

Shana Decree, 45, and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique Decree, allegedly carried out a killing spree in their two-bedroom apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, police said.

The victims were identified as Shana Decree's children -- Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13 -- as well as her sister -- Jamilla Campbell, 42 -- and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities have not disclosed their causes of death.

Investigators said they were searching for Campbell's 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell, to ensure his safety. He is not a suspect.

Police discovered the gruesome scene during a wellness check around 4 p.m. Monday.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I just spoke with the family of the five deceased, and we're all heartbroken," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference late Monday. "I wish I had better news to report."

"I wanted to come out here," he added, "and make sure that everybody knew that the people that committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and will be made to pay for their crimes."

Police have not disclosed a motive, and the case is still under investigation.

Shana Decree was arraigned early Tuesday morning and is being held without bail. Her daughter, Dominique, is expected to be arraigned later in the day. They each face five counts of criminal homicide and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

It's unclear if either has retained an attorney.

