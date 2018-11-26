Mother delivering Thanksgiving meal to relative dies in crash

Hillcrest Heights, MD - A mother of a young daughter was killed in a crash was on her way to deliver some Thanksgiving food to a relative, her family says.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for La’Shai Porter, who was killed Friday on Suitland Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.
Porter’s car hit a tree around 7 a.m. Icy roads may have played a part in the crash, according to WRC-TV.
“La’Shai had such a promising life, going above and beyond to raise her 3 year old beautiful daughter Logan Porter,” the GoFundMe page says.
La’Shai was a mother, daughter, granddaughter, goddaughter, sister, cousin and a friend to many, the page says.
More than $4,000 has been raised for the young woman’s funeral. The goal is $10,000.
