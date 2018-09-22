Meet the new cast of 'Dancing With the Stars!'

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Don't miss the DWTS Season 27 premiere Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. on Channel 2!
The full cast of celebrities from the Dancing with the Stars Season 27 lineup has just been announced on Good Morning America!
Joining previously announced stars Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, Nancy McKeon and Milo Manheim is an exciting roster that includes an American Idol mentor, the first ever blind contestant to take part in the show, an alumnus from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a Duke of Hazzard, and an Olympic Gold medal-winning gymnast, among others.
Here's the full line-up:
Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten
• Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
• Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev
• DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold
• Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe
• Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and Jenna Johnson
• John Schneider and Emma Slater
• Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke
• Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber
• Milo Manheim and Witney Carson
• Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy
• Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko
• Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong
