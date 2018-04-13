0 Marietta boy sees colors for first time with corrective glasses (VIDEO)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A boy from Cobb County is finally able to see all the colors of the rainbow so many of us take for granted.

Cameron Frink, 6, of Marietta is colorblind.

His mother Erin Frink said when Cameron was just 3 years old, a teacher of his noticed he was having some problems with colors.

"We have a family history of it," Erin said.

But that didn't stop Cameron from progressing at school and having a positive attitude. However, just one week ago, the 6-year-old's life changed forever.

