  • Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says

    Updated:

    You'll want double check the ingredient list on your cereal box before eating it this morning. 

    An environmental advocacy group claims several popular breakfast foods contain the cancer-causing ingredient, found in Roundup.

    Cheerios and Nature Valley products are among the foods named that are contaminated with glyphosate.

    We'll have General Mills' response to the study, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories