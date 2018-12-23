Man robs convenience store dressed in animal onesie, police say

WASHINGTON - Investigators in Washington are looking for an armed robbery suspect they said wore an animal onesie and a camouflage mask.
The incident was caught on camera December 14 at the Trafton General Store near Arlington. The video also has audio and the suspect threatens to kill the clerk if he calls police. He was armed with a hand gun and pepper spray, investigators said.
Detectives think the same suspect robbed a 7-Eleven in Arlington twice, and targeted a 7-Eleven on Broadway Avenue in Everett. They say his last robbery was at a Pizza Hut on Evergreen Way in Everett.
The suspect is believed to be in his 40s, about 6-foot-1 with a thin build.
