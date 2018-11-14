0 Man banned from Disney World after holding Donald Trump banner on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was banned from Disney World several weeks ago for unfurling a giant Donald Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has been banned again.

Don Cini told Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WFTV in Orlando that after Disney officials took away his annual pass in September, they had a change of heart and let him back in.

The picture of Cini's latest antics show him riding down Splash Mountain with a "Trump 2020” sign and on Expedition Everest, he held a “Keep America Great" sign.

WFTV talked with Cini on Monday via Facebook Messenger.

"They never mentioned the fact that there was some kind of safety issue on the ride. That I was holding up a sign and I shouldn't be doing that," said Cini.

Disney revoked his annual pass, which he said he had for 24 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said Disney called a few weeks ago and said he was no longer banned. He said he agreed not to hang any more flags.

Disney’s park rules state that, "The usage of any flag, banner or sign to incite a crowd" is prohibited.

"I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them," said Cini. "I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag."

Cini shared pictures of deputies issuing him a trespass warning last week.

The warning said he's banned from all Walt Disney World properties, including theme parks, water parks, resorts and Disney Springs.

Cini said he now plans to unveil a 50-foot wide flag sometime next week and somewhere in the United States.

Channel 2’s Cox Media Group sister station WFTV contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.