0 Man arrested after allegedly asking sheriff's office to 'test' the meth he bought

PALATKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after asking the sheriff’s office to test his illegal drugs, according to a post on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) Facebook page.

Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, was arrested earlier this week after he contacted the sheriff’s office and said he has purchased methamphetamine about a week earlier and had a “bad reaction” to the drug, the post said.

He allegedly told deputies he believed he was sold the wrong narcotic because of the “violent reaction” he had after smoking the drug. He then told detectives in the drug unit that he wanted them to test the substance so he could press charges against the person who sold him the wrong narcotic, deputies said.

“In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased. Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil,” the post said.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the post.

Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

“Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase,” the sheriff’s department posted.

