LOS ANGELES - Actress Lori Loughlin is expected to turn herself in to federal authorities today after being named in an alleged college admission scam.
Loughlin is best known as Aunt Becky in ‘Full House.’ Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested at their home. His bond is set at $1 million. If his name is familiar, he founded the Mossimo clothing line, which you can find at Target.
Loughlin deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts just hours after the news broke. Her Facebook page is still active.
Good Morning America will have the latest in the massive investigation
On Tuesday, the FBI and federal investigators announced the largest college admission scheme in history.
Officials say celebrities, CEOs and coaches spent up to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission into colleges, including Wake Forest University, Georgetown University and the University of Southern California.
Actress Felicity Huffman was also caught up in the investigation. Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.
Loughlin and her husband allegedly gave $500,000 to say their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, were part of the rowing team, when that was not true, the indictment states.
A lawyer for a consultant who admitted to running a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme says his client intends to fully cooperate with federal prosecutors.
William “Rick” Singer pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon and acknowledged using his company and charity in the scheme.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report
