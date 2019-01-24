Lawmaker wants to create school dress code for parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A lawmaker in Tennessee said he's sick of parents showing up to school to pick their children wearing inappropriate clothes and smelling like alcohol or marijuana -- so he wants to have strict rules for them.
Rep. Antonio Parkinson, from Memphis, said on Facebook Live he’s seen too many parents and adults fighting and cursing out school administration, loitering on campus and just having poor conduct in the presence of children.
Parkinson said the idea came after talking with his constituents.
“It’s about how parents are presenting themselves at schools,” Parkinson said.
He said there are rules for children, so why not for the adults?
“Maybe there needs to be a policy that explains what is expected as a baseline for code of conduct for anyone who comes onto campus,” Parkinson said.
Parkinson said he’s now drafting legislation to do just that.
The legislation would tell all of the schools to come up with a baseline code of conduct for anyone who comes onto campus. He said that includes students, teachers, parents, vendors, speakers, etc.
