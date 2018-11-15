  • Kim Porter, Diddy's former girlfriend and mother of his children, dead at 47

    LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Kim Porter, Diddy longtime former girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died at 47.

    A representative for Sean "Diddy" Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

    Porter was born in Columbus, Georgia, according to her IMDB page. She attended Columbia High School before moving to Atlanta to pursue modeling. 

    Diddy and Porter were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

    Their children are a 20-year-old son, Christian, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also has three other children with other women.

