KFC wants to pay you $11k to name your baby after Col. Sanders

Kentucky Fried Chicken wants you to name your baby after Col. Sanders.
No, you don't have to call him "The Colonel." The name the company wants you to choose is a bit more palatable: Harland.
Harland is the first name of KFC's founder, Col. Harland Sanders, who would have celebrated his 128th birthday on September 9.
On Wednesday, the company announced that if your baby is born on Col. Sanders birthday this year -- and you choose "Harland" as your precious bundle of joy's name, you can enter a contest to win $11,000.
It’s a great name for your baby. Just say it out loud. Harland. Plus, your greatly named kid could get $11,000 for college.— KFC (@kfc) August 29, 2018
The winner will be determined by which baby Harland was born first, according to the birth certificate.
The cash prize is awarded as a check to go towards the baby's college education.
The contest runs from Sept. 9 - Oct. 9 and the winner will be chosen Oct. 10.
You can enter to win HERE.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mystery woman who rang doorbell found safe after police find death and domestic violence
- Father and four children robbed at gunpoint at park, police say
- Lyft driver risks life to try to save driver involved in fiery crash, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}