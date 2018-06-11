‘Hamilton' will return to Atlanta

ATLANTA - A day after “Hamilton” finished its extensive run at the Fox Theatre comes good news for the thousands who weren’t able to score tickets: the show will be back.
[PHOTOS: 'Hamilton' comes to the Fox Theatre]
Broadway in Atlanta announced on Monday that “Hamilton” will return for the 2019-2020 season. No other information is available at this point, but fans have plenty of time to start strategizing their next HamilMove.
“Hamilton” played an 18-show run at the Fox from May 22 through June 10.
"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America. It debuted in 2015, quickly transitioned to Broadway and won numerous Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}