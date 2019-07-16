Gas worker killed, 15 people injured in California house explosion

MURRIETA, Calif. - A gas company worker was killed and 15 people were injured when an explosion and fire leveled Southern California home in Murrieta.
A private contractor is accused of causing Monday's explosion in the city of Murrieta.
The home blew up, killing a gas employee who was checking on the leak.
Three of the injured people were firefighters and the other 12 were civilians, fire department officials said.
Residents of neighboring homes were evacuated.
July 15, 2019
Information from ABC 7 California was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
