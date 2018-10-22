Garth Brooks promises concert tickets to terminally ill cancer patient

Country music star Garth Brooks promised a terminally ill cancer patient tickets to a future concert after the Indiana woman missed the singer’s concert Saturday night, WSBT reported.
Vickie Frederick, of Elkhart, had tickets to Brooks’ concert at Notre Dame Stadium, but was unable to attend because of a bronchitis attack, the television station reported.
She was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer two years ago, but it had gone into remission. Delighted, Frederick, who said she is a big Brooks fan, bought tickets to the singer’s concert at the stadium, WSBT reported.
However, doctors told her three weeks ago that her cancer had returned and had spread to her lungs. Doctors told her the cancer was terminal.
“It’s hard to come back and explain to your family that, ‘I’m hit with it again,’” Frederick told the television station.
Although Frederick missed the concert, her two children attended and sent her an email. When she opened it, there was a video from Brooks, promising her tickets to a future concert of her choice, WSBT reported. Brooks also offered to pay her flight to the venue, the television station reported.
“I just went, ‘Oh my gosh, you know!!' And I said ‘Are you for real?!’” Frederick said. “I didn’t have any words.
“I will get well enough because I want to see Garth Brooks,” Frederick told WSBT, adding that she wanted to attend a concert next spring. “I’m not going to stop fighting until God tells me it’s time to go home and until the end. We will have to continue to prove him wrong.”
