  • Driverless semis could soon become a reality on the road

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - If you ever feel uncomfortable traveling next to a big rig semi, imagine what it will be like when there's no one driving it.          

    Driverless trucks are advancing quickly, and they could revolutionize how companies move all the stuff we buy.

    Several companies are working on autonomous truck technology, including Uber, Waymo, and PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue, Washington.

    "The computer doesn't get drowsy, the computer knows exactly the mapping," said Bruce Agnew of the think tank Cascadia Center. who leads the ACES Northwest Network, which advocates for automated, connected, electric and shared vehicles.

    He predicts driverless trucks will move freight efficiently and safely, because automated vehicles will largely avoid crashes.

    We'll show you how the automated trucks could transform the way you drive, on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driverless semis could soon become a reality on the road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher Appreciation Day: Here's a list of deals and freebies for educators

  • Headline Goes Here

    8th-grader builds a website matching people with shelter dogs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hurricane names for 2018 are out: Are you on the list?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman's runny nose from 'allergies' was actually brain-fluid leak