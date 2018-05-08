Driverless semis could soon become a reality on the road

ATLANTA - If you ever feel uncomfortable traveling next to a big rig semi, imagine what it will be like when there's no one driving it.
Driverless trucks are advancing quickly, and they could revolutionize how companies move all the stuff we buy.
Several companies are working on autonomous truck technology, including Uber, Waymo, and PACCAR, which is based in Bellevue, Washington.
"The computer doesn't get drowsy, the computer knows exactly the mapping," said Bruce Agnew of the think tank Cascadia Center. who leads the ACES Northwest Network, which advocates for automated, connected, electric and shared vehicles.
He predicts driverless trucks will move freight efficiently and safely, because automated vehicles will largely avoid crashes.
