Student with special needs forced to sit in isolation during concert, parents say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Parents of a girl with special needs are upset after they said the student was forced into isolation during a school concert. 

    During the May 4 recital, the 7th grader said the Ola Middle School chorus teacher made her sit all alone while her classmates were on one side of her, and 8th grade on the other side. 

    The girl’s parents said the girl has apraxia of speech, which makes it difficult to communicate, but they said she loves to sing. 

    The experience left the girl embarrassed, her parents said.

