Delta flight makes emergency landing after 5 hurt from violent turbulence

RENO, Nev. - Five people were injured when their flight hit violent turbulence, causing the plane to make an emergency landing.
Delta Compass Flight 5763 took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California and was en route to Seattle when it was forced to divert to Reno.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
The turbulence sent drink carts and people’s belongings flying through the cabin.
The incident also injured five passengers on board. Three of them were taken to the hospital when they landed. The two others declined to go to the hospital.
In a statement, Delta said it was "making resources available to take care of and support our customers. Customers will be accommodated on an alternate flight to Seattle that is scheduled to depart at approximately 5:00 p.m. local time.”
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}