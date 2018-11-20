0 CoverGirl cosmetic products officially certified 'cruelty free'

CoverGirl cosmetics are not just "easy and breezy" anymore. They are also now certified cruelty-free.

The beauty giant's parent company Coty, Inc. announced a partnership with Cruelty Free International, a nonprofit that aims to end experiments on animals.

CoverGirl is one of the biggest brands to receive Cruelty Free's “Leaping Bunny” certification.

“Consumers expect brands to be leaders for positive change so today COVERGIRL is taking a stand about making cruelty free cosmetics a mainstream reality,” Ukonwa Ojo, Coty’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release.

“We know we are not alone in wanting a beauty industry that is free from animal cruelty and, working with Cruelty Free International, invite others to join us in turning these conversations into action.”

Cosmetics isn't the only industry to face criticism on animal testing. The medical research community has too. We'll show you dozens of chimpanzees that were rescued from labs on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The certification means that CoverGirl or its suppliers have not tested products on animals and the “Leaping Bunny” logo will be featured on their inventory. Cruelty Free said that more than 600 companies are “Leaping Bunny” certified.

Michelle Thew, the nonprofit's CEO, said it hopes the certification encourages other cosmetic companies to follow suit.

“The Leaping Bunny certification of COVERGIRL marks a new milestone in this area as the largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free after having met our rigorous criteria. Importantly, COVERGIRL’s certification demonstrates to the world that it is possible to be an accessible and innovative brand without inflicting suffering on animals,” Thew said.

Coty is one of the largest beauty and fashion manufacturers that owns 77 brands. The company has promised that CoverGirl will not be its only brand certified as cruelty-free.

The company said it hopes to have another brand receive the label within the next two years.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.