Coroner releases cause of death of Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES - Coroner office officials say former model and actress Kim Porter died last year from pneumonia.
The Los Angeles coroner's office on Friday released the results of its investigation into Porter's Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.
The 47-year-old was also a former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Porter dated Diddy off-and-on from 1994 to 2007, when they called things off for good, remaining on friendly terms. In that time, Porter gave birth to their son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter was also mother to Quincy, 27, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure.
Combs eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Porter was buried next to her mother.
Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and producer Russell Simmons attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.
Combs called Porter "more than a soul" mate in a tweet after her death.
